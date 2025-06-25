Gavin and Stacey's Mathew Horne bags role in Britpop play The Battle Mathew Horne has been cast as Britpop music executive, Andy Ross, in play The Battle. SHARE SHARE Mathew Horne has bagged a role in the Britpop play The Battle

Gavin and Stacey star Mathew Horne will star in a comedy stage show about the legendary Britpop rivalry between Blur and Oasis.

The beloved British actor - who is best known for the titular role in the iconic BBC sitcom - will take on the part of Britpop music executive, Andy Ross, who was caught in the crossfire of one of the most notorious rivalries in British music history, in The Battle.

The show gets underway at Birmingham Rep on February 11, 2026, ahead of a major UK tour and a West End run,

Horne will appear as Andy Ross until May 30, 2026.

He said: “This play is right in the sweet spot of my teenage cultural experience. I’m thrilled to be exploring this iconic era in music on stage with such a talented creative team involved.”

The play dives into the intense competition of August 1995, when both bands released their hit singles Country House and Roll With It on the same day, vying for the top spot in the charts.

Blur came out on top after they shifted 274,000 copies, while Oasis fell short with 216,000.

The battle led to Blur and Oasis members trading insults over the years, though they have softened in recent years.

Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher famously said he hoped Blur's Damon Albarn and Alex James would "catch AIDS and die," but later apologised.

Frontman Liam Gallagher also called Blur "Chas and Dave" in reference to the legendary cockney duo.





John Niven, the author of best-selling novel O'Brother and the satirical film Kill Your Friends has penned the script.

Matthew Dunster, best known for 2:22 A Ghost Story is the director.

Niven reflected on music's fiercest battle: “1995 was a time when music was deeply woven into the fabric of culture, dominating the news and headlines, unlike today’s fragmented scene. We aim to transport audiences back to that thrilling summer."

Dunster reminisced: “I remember the exhilarating Battle of the Bands and the charts of that time. Being in my twenties in 1995 was a whirlwind filled with energy, mischief, and laughter—just like John Niven's play. I’m thrilled to collaborate on a sharp, comedic portrayal of Blur and Oasis.”

Producer Simon Friend added: “This story has stuck with me, and I knew John Niven was the perfect person to bring it to life. With Matthew Dunster at the helm, we have a dynamic team ready to capture the chaotic spirit of ‘The Battle of Britpop.’”

Attendees can expect a show packed with “filthy language and razor-sharp dialogue”.

Head to www.thebattleplay.com for more.