Cardi B fires back at 'haters' and confirms why WAP is on new album

Rapper Cardi B has defended having past singles WAP and Up on her upcoming new album.

By Alistair McGeorge

Thursday, June 26, 2025 9:39 AM

Cardi B has defended tracklisting choices for her new album
Cardi B has defended the decision to include WAP and Up on her new album years after they came out.

The 32-year-old rapper has is releasing her upcoming record Am I The Drama? on September 19, and she has prompted some backlash that her two singles - which first dropped in 2020 and 2021 respectively - will be part of the new collection, which marks her first LP since 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy.

However, she fired back.

