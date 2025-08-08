Yungblud plays surprise gig on London's famous Denmark Street as he opens store and fan club Yungblud turned heads on Denmark Street as he performed topless wearing only a Union Jack kilt. SHARE SHARE Yungblud delights fans with surprise set as he opens new fan store on London's famous Denmark Street

Yungblud gave fans attending the launch of his Beautifully Romanticised Accidently Traumatized fan club in London a surprise street performance.

The 27-year-old rocker announced via social media that he was set to open his "first ever store and fan club" in the city on August 7, at 20 Denmark Street.

And those who headed down to the venue on Thursday (07.08.25) were in for a treat, as the topless Fleabag rocker put on an impromptu set dressed only in a Union Jack kilt.

Fans were treated to performances of The Funeral, Strawberry Lipstick, Zombie, and Lovesick Lullaby.

The famous street is steeped in music history, with the likes of The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Sir Elton John, The Kinks, Black Sabbath, and The Sex Pistols having all either recorded, rehearsed or lived there.

Yungblud had an important message about keeping the street - which was nicknamed London's Tin Pan Alley - alive.





He said: "I f****** love you. Welcome to Denmark Street.

"Keep Denmark Street alive. Keep British f****** music alive. Keep British music powerful. I love you all so much. Get home safe and I’ll see you tomorrow."

Inviting fans to come on down, Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - had penned on X: "I’m so excited to announce the opening of my first ever store and fan club. Welcome to “beautifully romanticised accidentally traumatized”. Number 20 Denmark Street in the heart of central London. We open on the 7th of August and you’re all invited. It’s the biggest party I’ve ever thrown. (sic)"

Yungblud explained to fans that the venue is "a place to be yourself and find people with similar ideas to you."

He wrote: "This building is a literal physical space where you can place your hands upon its bricks and belong. Here we have built a place to be yourself and find people with similar ideas to you. Whether it be to buy the clothes we make, come for a coffee, buy a beer, watch music, do an art class or just come and play pool you’re welcome, all we demand from you is that you spread the love."

Yungblud subsequently explained the significance of the venue's location.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "This street, Denmark Street has paved the way for The Best of British music since the 1950s. I grew up on the street. It has always been my dream to have a building here. YOU made that dream come true and im eternally in your debt. I’m running this place with my best friends so so please come and support to keep this heart beating.

"Come down and celebrate.

"Sign up. I’ll see you there. (sic)"

Yungblud actually teased details of his plans in July, revealing that the venue will feature a "leopard pool table".

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, he explained: "I want people to hang out, meet and have a physical space to make real connections in this virtual world. There will be a leopard pool table downstairs."