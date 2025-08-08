Are My Chemical Romance teasing UK dates? My Chemical Romance have set UK fans' tongues wagging with the mention of the country in a new game show teaser. SHARE SHARE My Chemical Romance appear to be teasing UK shows

My Chemical Romance have hinted they are set to announce their first UK dates since 2022.

The emo rock legends are currently on their Long Live The Black Parade stadium jaunt, with the final two dates of the current leg set to wrap in Mexico City on February 14.

However, Gerard Way and co have set tongues wagging that the UK will get to join the celebrations for their 2006 LP The Black Parade in the form of a cryptic clip.

A fake game show called Quizzo is introduced in the video, with the host declaring: “Our two fine contestants will help us learn who will be the next lucky country to win the grand prize of one nuclear winter.”

Fans' ears twitched when the winner was announced: “Congratulations, United Kingdom!”

The Instagram post is captioned: “Let’s show them what they’ve won.”





As well as playing the album in full, the Helena rockers having been performing the unreleased song War Beneath The Rain.

The tour has seen huge names open for MCR, including 100 Gecs, Wallows, Garbage, Death Cab For Cutie and Thursday, Alice Cooper, Pixies, Devo, IDLES and Evanescence.

Three years ago, MCR played shows in Milton Keynes, Glasgow, Cardiff, Warrington, and at Cornwall’s Eden Project.











