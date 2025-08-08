Damon Albarn, Bastille, Brian Eno, Cat Burns and more set for Together For Palestine concert Together For Palestine will take place on September 17 at London's OVO Arena Wembley. SHARE SHARE Together For Palestine

Damon Albarn, Bastille, Brian Eno, Cat Burns, and more will perform as part of the Together For Palestine concert.

The Together For Palestine Fund has been setup to raise as much money as possible from ticket sales, with 100 per cent of the price of a ticket, (excluding all additional fees) set to be donated to the non-profit Choose Love to support Palestinian-led organisations providing humanitarian relief amid the crisis.

Other acts set to appear at the one-off event at London's OVO Arena Wembley, on September 17, include Greentea Peng, Hot Chip, James Blake, Jamie xx, King Krule, Mabel, Obongjayar, Paloma Faith, Rachel Chinouriri and Sampha.

Palestinian artists such as Adnan Joubran, Faraj Suleiman and Nai Barghouti will also take to the stage.

Rina Sawayama, PinkPantheress and Riz Ahmed have also been added to the bill for "one-off contributions".

Legendary instrumentalist and musician Brian Eno is among the executive producers for the urgent fundraiser.

He said: “In the face of the horrors of Gaza silence becomes complicity. Artists have always helped societies to point out injustice and imagine better futures. That’s why this concert matters. It’s time for us to come together — not just to raise our voices, but to reaffirm our shared humanity.”

Josie Fernandez-Marelli, CEO and co-founder of Choose Love, said: “In the last 20 months, Palestinian organisations partners supported people with food, water, urgent medical support and more - often without having slept, eaten or having the right equipment. With this event, we aim to raise millions more for these heroes, to help them continue their life-saving work, and send with those funds a message of solidarity, hope and gratitude.”

Eno and fellow producers Khalid Abdalla (actor/activist), Khaled Ziada (founder of Marsm and London Palestine Festival), and Tracey Seaward (producer) have been hard at work for several months preparing the lineup.

Tickets are available to buy now here.