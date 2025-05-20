Jessie J announces intimate acoustic tour this October Jessie J has announced an October acoustic tour of Europe and the UK. SHARE SHARE Jessie J is embarking on 'The No Secrets Tour' this October

Jessie J has announced 'The No Secrets Tour'.

The 'Price Tag' hitmaker is set to play a series of acoustic concerts at intimate venues in the UK and Europe in October.

The trek kicks off on October 8 in Amsterdam, and will conclude at The London Palladium on October 21.

Fans can expect to hear music old and new and banter from the hilariously funny pop star, who became a mother to son Sky in May 2023.

Jessie said: “Ready to hear some classics, some new stuff and some mum jokes and maybe even buy a T-shirt with my face on woiii oiii! Cannot wait to see you all it’s been too long, I’m back baby!”

The Artist Tour pre-sale begins on May 21 at 10am BST. General on-sale takes place on May 23 at 10am BST. Head here for tickets.

Jessie J returned with the track ‘No Secrets’ in April, and feel-good anthem ‘Living My Best Life’ followed last week.

'The No Secrets Tour' dates 2025:

Wed 8 Oct - Amsterdam, Paradiso

Fri 10 Oct - Paris, La Cigale

Sat 11 Oct - Cologne, E-Werk

Mon 13 Oct - Brussels, La Madeleine

Wed 15 Oct - Glasgow, Armadillo

Thu 16 Oct - Leeds, Academy

Sat 18 Oct - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Sun 19 Oct - Manchester, Albert Hall

Tues 21 Oct - London, Palladium