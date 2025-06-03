Def Leppard and Bryan Adams to headline Radio 2 in the Park 2025 Def Leppard and Bryan Adams will play Chelmsford for the very first time. SHARE SHARE Def Leppard are headlining BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Chelmsford, Essex this September

Def Leppard and Bryan Adams are set to headline Radio 2 in the Park 2025.

BBC Radio 2 is set to host huge names at Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex, between September 5 and 7.

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott also teased that fans of the 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' rockers can expect more UK shows in 2026 and brand-new music.

He told Scott Mills on 'The Radio 2 Breakfast Show': "There are more UK shows in the pipeline for probably next year. There’s new music in the pipeline, yeah like I say, this band never stops."

Def Leppard will play their only UK performance of 2025 at Radio 2 in the Park on Sunday, September 7.

Also playing that day are Anastacia, Soul II Soul, Suede, Louise, David Gray and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

'Heaven' hitmaker Bryan Adams - who is currently touring in support of his new album 'Roll With The Punches' - will top the bill on Saturday, September 6.

Belinda Carlisle, Ronan Keating, Jessie J, Kid Creole and The Coconuts, Marti Pellow, Ella Henderson, and Stereophonics will perform during the day.

Both headliners have never performed in Chelmsford before.

Bryan Adams said: "This will be my first time performing in Chelmsford, and I’m genuinely looking forward to bringing the show there. There’s something exciting about playing in a new place, especially somewhere that’s filled with a Radio 2 crowd ready to rock. I’m thrilled to be part of this event... brace yourselves, we’re gonna roll with the punches!”

Def Leppard said: "Def Leppard have never had the privilege of performing in Chelmsford before, but this will all change on September 7! We are very much looking forward to headlining on the Sunday and also having our good friend Bryan Adams on the festival the night before. It’ll be a fantastic weekend…thanks to the BBC and Radio 2…we’ll see you “In The Park”!”

Tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday go on sale Wednesday (04.06.25), at 8.30am at www.bbc.co.uk/radio2inthepark.

Tickets to the Radio 2 in the Park Pre-Party on Friday are £32 (plus booking fee). Tickets for the Saturday and Sunday are priced from £63 (plus booking fee). Listeners and viewers will be able to catch all the action live throughout the weekend on Radio 2, BBC Sounds and iPlayer.