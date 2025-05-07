Bryan Adams is releasing new album Roll With The Punches this summer 'Summer of 69' legend Bryan Adams will drop his 17th studio album this summer. SHARE SHARE Bryan Adams is releasing a new album this summer

Bryan Adams will release his new album 'Roll With The Punches' this summer.

The 'Summer of 69' legend has released new single 'Never Ever Let You Go' - which is the third song taken from the upcoming collection - along with a new video featuring Hollywood star Elizabeth Hurley.

The new collection will drop on August 29 on vinyl, CD - plus a two-disc version complete with an acoustic CD - and digital formats, as well as a deluxe box set.

In a press release, Bryan's team teased an album "packed full of powerful rock anthems" alongside "soul stirring ballads".

The album also marks his first full length record of brand new material to be released via his own independent label Bad Records.

Bryan's about to hit the road across the UK with the 'Roll With The Punches Tour', which kicked off earlier this year in New Zealand and Australia.

Roll With The Punches will be out in August





On Thursday (08.05.25), the 65-year-old singer starts off the 12-date UK and Ireland arena tour in Newcastle.

From there, he'll perform throughout May will shows in Manchester, Leeds, Aberdeen, Glasgow, London, Liverpool, Nottingham and Birmingham.

The tour will finish with two dates at Dublin's 3Arena either side of a gig at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

The Aussie leg was hit with some issues, when a show at Perth's RAC Arena was scrapped due to a sewage blockage at the venue.

A Facebook statement from the Canadian musician read: "Tonight’s show at RAC Arena has been postponed. I’m really sorry we couldn’t make this happen tonight — I was so looking forward to seeing you all.

"I appreciate your patience and support and can’t wait to be back and play for you as soon as we can reschedule."

Bryan is hitting the road this month





The venue said: "RAC Arena advise that tonight’s performance by Bryan Adams is postponed due to an external Water Corporation water supply issue which could not be resolved.

"All existing ticketholders will be notified of an update as soon as possible and need not take any action at this point in time."

And Perth Water Corporation chief executive Pat Donovan confirmed at the time that they became aware of a wastewater overflow in the car park at 6pm, with the show eventually being called off three hours later.

Donovan told Perth radio station 6PR: “I assure you that our people worked really hard to clear a large blockage, which is called a fatberg, in one of our key water mains under Wellington Street.

"We were looking at backup contingencies, which included tankering the wastewater away, but what we realised is we wouldn’t be able to keep up with 16,000 people in the venue.”

Bryan Adams - 'Roll With The Punches' tracklist

1. 'Roll With the Punches'

2. 'Make Up Your Mind'

3. 'Never Ever Let You Go'

4. 'A Little More Understanding'

5. 'Life Is Beautiful'

6. 'Love Is Stronger Than Hate'

7. 'How’s That Working For Ya'

8. 'Two Arms To Hold You'

9. 'Be The Reason'

10. 'Will We Ever Be Friends Again'