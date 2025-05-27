Bryan Adams and Melanie C set for Warwick Castle Live 2025 'When You're Gone' hitmakers Bryan Adams and Melanie C are playing Warwick Castle this August. SHARE SHARE Bryan Adams is set to rock Warwick Castle with support from Melanie C

Bryan Adams is set to headline Warwick Castle Live 2025.

The Canadian rock icon will top the bill at the picturesque landmark in the West Midlands on Thursday, August 28.

Support will come from the 'Summer of '69' hitmaker's collaborator, Melanie C, with the chances of them duetting on their 1998 classic 'When You're Gone' more than likely.





Fans can expect all the greatest hits, including ‘Everything I Do (I Do It For you); ‘Heaven’, ‘Cloud 9’, ‘Run To You’, ‘Straight From The Heart’, and ‘Please Forgive Me’, with a backdrop of the medieval castle.

A day later (August 29), Bryan will release his 17th studio album, ‘Roll With The Punches’.

General sale tickets for Bryan at Warwick Castle will be available from Friday (30.05.24) at 10am via WarwickCastleLive.co.uk.

Pet Shop Boys and Texas are also playing Warwick Castle Live, with tickets for those shows already on sale.

Meanwhile, Bryan, Melanie C, and Cassyette have been added to the lineup for Sheffield’s Rock N Roll Circus 2025.

The Wombats were originally set to headline on August 29, but now Bryan and co will step in.

Festival director Ali O’Reilly commented: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Bryan Adams to Rock N Roll Circus. His catalogue of hits and legendary live performances are the stuff of rock folklore, and having him headline Friday night means fans are in for a real treat.”



