Pet Shop Boys and Texas to headline Warwick Castle Live 2025 Warwick Castle Live will feature performances by Pet Shop Boys and Texas.





Pet Shop Boys and Texas are set to headline Warwick Castle Live 2025.

The '80s synth-pop duo - comprising Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe - will bring their ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’ set to the picturesque setting of the medieval castle, situated on a meander of the River Avon, on August 30.

Fans can expect to hear classics including 'West End Girls', 'It's a Sin', 'Go West' and 'What Have I Done to Deserve This?'.

'Say What You Want' hitmakers Texas will top the bill the evening before (29.08.25).

Tickets for both shows go on general sale from Friday, February 28, 10am. To book tickets visit warwickcastlelive.co.uk.

Warwick Castle has previously provided the setting for stellar performances by the likes of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Johnny Marr and McFly.

