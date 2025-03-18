Def Leppard extend tour with new summer 2025 dates Def Leppard have added seven new dates to their touring schedule for this summer. SHARE SHARE Def Leppard have added some new dates to their summer touring schedule

Def Leppard have announced new summer 2025 dates.

The rock legends - whose hits include 'Pour Some Sugar On Me', 'Hysteria', 'Love Bites' and 'Rock of Ages' - are next due onstage in San Juan, Puerto Rico on May 15, before heading to the US and Canada, with the jaunt currently set to end in Virginia Beach on August 31.

Support on select dates comes from The Struts, Extreme and Bret Michaels.

The seven new dates are in Arkansas, Alabama, Maine, New York, New Mexico and Virginia.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (21.03.25). Head to Tour | Def Leppard for more details.

Joe Elliott and co announced: "The Summer is heatin' up with seven more nights to rock with YOU! Rock Brigade members get first access to Tickets and VIP Packages tomorrow at 10am. Tickets on sale Friday. Are you ready?!? (sic)"

At the start of the year, the band's guitarist Vivian Campbell missed their first concert of 2025 due to his recovery from cancer treatment.

Elliott informed gig-goers at their gig at the Foro Mazda in León, Mexico on January 18 as to why Campbell was absent as he introduced his replacement, co-lead guitarist Phil Collen's guitar technician John Zocco.

He said: “Vivian Campbell cannot be with us tonight.

“He’s just recovering from some treatment for his cancer. So, manfully, please say hello to the guy that’s standing in for him tonight, Mr. John Zocco on guitar.”

Campbell has battled with Hodgkin lymphoma since 2013 and underwent immunotherapy treatment and was part of a clinical trial for the medication pembrolizumab.





Def Leppard spring/summer 2025 tour

May 15: San Juan Coliseo de Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

May 17: Ocean City Boardwalk Rock 2025, MD





Jun 19: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI

Jun 21: Thackerville Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort, OK

Jun 23: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jun 25: Birmingham Coca-Cola Amphitheater, AL

Jun 28: Atlantic City Borgata Event Center, NJ





Jul 01: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME

Jul 03: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Jul 06: - Québec FEQ 2025, Canada

Jul 09: Winnipeg Princess Auto Stadium, Canada

Jul 10-13: Craven Country Thunder, Canada

Jul 11: Edmonton Rockin' Thunder, Canada

Jul 16: Ottawa Blues Festival, Canada

Jul 18: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, MI

Jul 20: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY

Jul 22: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY





Aug 12: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 14: Des Moines lowa State Fair Grandstand, IA

Aug 16: Springfield Illinois State Fair, IL

Aug 20: Highland Yaamava' Theater, CA

Aug 26: St Paul Minnesota State Fair MN

Aug 29: Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, FL

Aug 31: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, VA