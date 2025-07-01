WATCH: Miley Cyrus announces visual companion to new album Something Beautiful Miley Cyrus has announced that a new visual companion to her album Something Beautiful will stream on Disney+ on 30th July. SHARE SHARE Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful / Credit: Walt Disney Studios

The pop superstar has partnered with Disney for Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful, a unique pop opera fuelled by fantasy, featuring thirteen original new songs from the visual album Something Beautiful.

It is the latest in a long line of projects between Miley and Disney, following her receiving the title of Disney Legend due to her starring titular role in the Hannah Montana Disney Channel TV series.

Something Beautiful will stream from 30th July on Disney+ and Hulu.

It will also be available internationally on Disney+, streaming July 16 in Canada and July 30 in EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

The film is produced by Miley Cyrus, XYZ Films, and Panos Cosmatos in collaboration with Sony Music Vision, Columbia Records and Live Nation, and directed by Miley Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, Brendan Walter, with cinematography by Benoît Debie.

Watch the trailer for Something Beautiful below.



























