Trace Cyrus calls dad Billy Ray Cyrus the 'lamest man ever to walk planet earth' Billy Ray Cyrus' son Trace Cyrus has called his dad the "lamest man ever to walk planet earth" in a scathing social media rant as the family feud bubbles to the surface once again. SHARE SHARE Miley Cyrus' brother Trace Cyrus has lashed out at the dad Billy Ray Cyrus on Instagram

Billy Ray Cyrus' son Trace Cyrus has called his dad the "lamest man ever to walk planet earth" in a scathing social media rant.

The musician - who is the brother of pop star Miley Cyrus - blasted his father in a post on Instagram in which he claimed Billy Ray skipped the funeral of Trace's beloved grandmother Loretta Finley - known as Mammie - five years ago because he didn't want to fly to Los Angeles and Trace pointed out the Achy Breaky Heart singer had recently made a trip to Italy for a holiday with his girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley.

Head HERE to see what he had to say on the family feud.