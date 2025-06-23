Watch: Jay-Z makes surprise appearance at Beyonce concert Jay-Z made a surprise appearance during Beyoncé's concert in Paris on Sunday (22.06.25) night, marking the first time in more than six years they had performed together. SHARE SHARE Beyonce was joined on stage by Jay-Z

Jay-Z made a surprise appearance during Beyoncé's concert in Paris on Sunday (22.06.25) night.

The 43-year-old singer welcomed her husband onto the stage at Stade de France during her third Cowboy Carter Tour show in the city, and the couple sang Crazy in Love together for the first time in more than six years.

Fan footage circulating online, including a clip by Cardi B, who was in the audience, showed Beyoncé stepping aside during Crazy in Love as Jay made a sudden appearance on stage to rap his verse.

In addition, Jay also joined his wife for a version of 2013's Drunk in Love, remixed with Partition, and his own N***** in Paris, which was originally a collaboration with Kanye West.

The last time the couple performed together was at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in Johannesburg, South Africa, in December 2018.

The duet marked the first time Beyoncé has performed Drunk in Love on her Cowboy Carter Tour, and her Paris shows also saw another new addition to the setlist.

