The Damned to rock London's OVO Arena Wembley to mark 50th anniversary

The Damned are celebrating five decades as a band with a one-off arena show in London

The punk legends will be joined by special guests The Loveless featuring Marc Almond, Peter Hook And The Light and The Courettes in London town on April 11, 2026, as they put on a career-spanning set.

The Damned - comprising Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, Rat Scabies, Paul Gray, and Monty Oxymoron - said: "Half a century on and who'd of thought the Damned would still be upright and breathing? We have shared some tragic losses along the way, but like a finely tuned engine, The Damned still has the power and finesse to excite, entertain and accelerate into our 50th year…

"To mark this milestone event, we've booked OVO Arena Wembley for the 11th of April 2026 and after a lot of careful deliberation have put a bill together for a night for you to remember and will be joined by The Courettes, Peter Hook and Mark Almond!

"We haven't made up the set list as yet but with 50 years of catalogue to choose from, only the best songs from our chequered history will be performed - and with the passion and commitment all good music lovers deserve. You know we won't disappoint… We never thought we'd make it this far and neither did you…."

The anniversary gig news was first announced during their Forever Now festival set at Milton Keynes Bowl on Sunday (22.06.25).

The setlist included Wait for the Blackout, Lively Arts, Twisted Nerve, Drinking About My Baby, and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

For tickets, head to www.aegpresents.co.uk/event/the-damned.