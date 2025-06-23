Miley Cyrus accused of ignoring fans at fan signing with Naomi Campbell Miley Cyrus has faced a backlash from fans who claimed she ignored them at her London vinyl signing. SHARE SHARE Miley Cyrus has upset fans who attended her signing event in London

Miley Cyrus has ruffled the feathers of fans who claimed she ignored them at her London signing event.

The Grammy winning pop star was joined by supermodel Naomi Campbell at her Rough Trade session on Saturday (21.06.25), where she signed vinyl copies of her song Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved from her latest LP Something Beautiful.

However, many have claimed the Flowers hitmaker was too busy chatting with Naomi to pay them proper attention.

One wrote on Miley's post-event Instagram post: “absolutely shocking behaviour… these are your fans Miley, they can quickly change their minds.”

Another commented: “Sorry to everyone who went and got a photo with them talking to one another."

One fumed: “Girl you were very rude to your fans at this signing."

Another posted: "Not one clip of you with a fan in this slide cuz you were focused on Naomi. Girl you’re famous you can hang with her tomorrow. These people had jobs just to see you. Live your life but don’t bring down others while you do it girl. Time and place. (sic)"

Miley captioned a series of pictures of her and Naomi at the event: "@naomi thank you for celebrating the Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved vinyl release day with me. Laughing with you is my favorite. I’ll miss you until we reunite. Love you forever. Thank you to everyone who showed up to the signing, we adored meeting you. If you missed it, get your life & our vinyl that’s available now."

Naomi wrote back: “What a joy spending Saturday night with you in my hometown. Your energy is infectious, your memory is unreal, and you had me laughing all night!... I love you, Queen.”