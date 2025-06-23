Rauw Alejandro makes London debut with theatrical Cosa Nuestra World Tour The reggaeton star triumphantly returned to the capital after having a gig canceled in 2023. SHARE SHARE Rauw Alejandro makes London debut with Cosa Nuestra World Tour

A golden curtain surrounded the stage at the O2 Arena last Tuesday (17.06.2025) and suddenly dropped, revealing a massive screen. The image of reggaeton star Rauw Alejandro on the run, driving a car, appeared amid the screams of his fans.

After a dramatic crash scene, the audience saw the Puerto Rican artist lying on the stage, transitioning from the screen to reality. It was the beginning of his first-ever show in London, kicking off with the hit 'Punto 40'.

The concert was part of the “Cosa Nuestra” world tour, named after Rauw’s fifth and most recent album, inspired by Puerto Rican migration to New York City in the 1960s.

More than just a gig, Rauw’s performance was a theatrical spectacle in four acts, telling the story of a character named “Raúl” and the mysterious Maria (played by Katalína Torrez), set to the sound of the artist’s biggest hits, and supported by a master of ceremonies who switched between Spanish and English.

Rauw invited fans to dress according to the show’s vintage aesthetic, which they enthusiastically did, with women wearing silk dresses, pearls, and feathers, while many men wore flat caps and braces. The audience was totally immersed in the 'Cosa Nuestra' experience, which addressed cultural pride and identity, as well as the influence of the mafia during that time.

“I’m speechless. Thank you for being here with me. This is my first time at the O2 Arena in my career. I feel really grateful and blessed,” Rauw told the crowd.

The Puerto Rican singer - whose real name is Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz - was originally set to perform in London in October 2023 at the OVO Arena Wembley, but the show was canceled at the last minute due to “various external factors, including production issues,” according to the venue at the time. Ticket holders were then advised to seek a refund.

The cancellation disappointed both fans and Rauw, who spontaneously performed at Hyde Park instead. From that improvised performance to the cinematic and magnetic world of 'Cosa Nuestra,' it's safe to say he returned to London in a truly triumphant way.

Throughout the show, Rauw proved once again why he’s considered one of the biggest names in reggaeton today. With many costume changes, set transitions, special effects and an amazing live band, he showcased his incredible talent as a singer, dancer and actor.

As the romance between Raúl and Maria unfolded, the Puerto Rican performed hits like 'Carita Linda', 'Santa' and 'Desesperados'. Later, when Maria suddenly left a letter asking him to forget her, the artist addressed his broken heart by singing the new hit 'Khé?', which was warmly embraced by the audience.

The concert also featured an amazing salsa moment, celebrating Rauw’s Latin roots. The star performed his version of 'Tú Con Él', a song by Puerto Rican icon Frankie Ruiz, as well as the title track 'Cosa Nuestra'. The main couple delivered a fantastic salsa performance, inviting the fans to dance with them.

Toward the end of the show, Maria was revealed to be someone different from what Raúl expected. The singer then focused on the last songs of the set, with the show dramatically finishing as the golden curtain came down, once again embracing its theatrical aesthetic.

The gig in London followed a completely sold-out 34-date U.S. and Puerto Rican leg. Now Rauw will continue touring in Europe with shows in Austria, Belgium, Italy and more.



