NCT WISH announce third mini-album, Color NCT WISH will have some new music for their upcoming tour. SHARE SHARE NCT WISH are releasing a new mini-album called Color

NCT WISH have officially announced their third mini-album, Color.

Set for release on September 1, the K-pop group's agency, SM Entertainment hailed the collection “the emotional spectrum of youth” — with each track representing a different shade of feeling, experience, or aspiration.

The six-member unit — Riku, Yushi, Sakuya, Jaehee, Ryo, and Sion — debuted in early 2024 as NCT’s Japan-based sub-unit and have quickly become fan favourites, known for their polished performances, bright visuals, and fresh take on NCT’s expansive sound.

Fans will get to hear the first taste of the EP on August 12, in the form of the song Surf.

While a full tracklist has yet to be revealed, Color is expected to feature seven tracks that pull from their K-pop and J-pop influences.

NCT Wish released their second mini-album, Poppop, in April to acclaim.

As well as new music, the unit will kick off their Into The Wish tour with two consecutive nights (November 1 and 2) at the Inspire Arena in Incheon, South Korea, before heading to Ishikawa, Japan.

The run also includes stops in Hiroshima, Kagawa, Osaka, Hokkaido, Fukuoka, Aichi, Hong Jong, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Bangkok, and Jakarta.