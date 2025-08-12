Kaytranada shares hypnotic new single Space Invader from new album The uber talented Kaytranada releases his brand-new LP Ain't No Damn Way! this week. SHARE SHARE Kaytranada has shared the new song Space Invader from his forthcoming album, Ain't No Damn Way!

Kaytranada is returning with the new album, Ain't No Damn Way!, on Friday (15.08.25).

The Montreal-born producer has previewed the follow-up to 2024's Timeless with the first single, Space Invader, boasting a slick, intergalactic groove that blends Kaytranada's signature bounce with cosmic synths and a pulsing bassline that feels tailor-made for late-night dance floors.

Kaytranada - whose real name is Louis Kevin Celestin - said of the LP on his Instagram Stories: "Letting y'all know that this album is strictly for workouts, dancing and studying and for my people that love beats."

The album marks Kaytranada’s first major release since his critically acclaimed, Grammy nominated record that showcased his genre-blurring finesse and featured collaborations with Childish Gambino, Tinashe, and Anderson .Paak.





Since then, he’s kept fans fed with Timeless Instrumentals, a stripped-back version of the album, and teamed up with rising UK star Flo for the sultry single The Mood.

Space Invader signals a bold new chapter. The track’s layered production and hypnotic rhythm suggest Kaytranada is leaning deeper into his electronic roots while still keeping one foot firmly planted in hip-hop and RnB. The accompanying artwork for Ain’t No Damn Way! features a surreal, neon-drenched cityscape that hints at the album’s futuristic aesthetic.

The timing couldn’t be better. Kaytranada is gearing up for a co-headlining autumn tour with French electronic duo Justice.

With Ain’t No Damn Way! on the horizon, fans can expect a setlist packed with fresh material.

Listen to Space Invader now on all major streaming platforms.



