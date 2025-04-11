Rauw Alejandro drops spicy new single Carita Linda ahead of sixth studio album Puerto Rican superstar Rauw Alejandro is back with the fiery new single ‘Carita Linda’. SHARE SHARE Rauw Alejandro is back with the infectious party-starter 'Carita Linda'

The Latin superstar's hypnotic urban beat-laden tune – which premiered during the electrifying opening night of the ‘Cosa Nuestra World Tour’ in Seattle, Washington last weekend – marks Alejandro’s first release since his critically acclaimed fifth studio album, ‘Cosa Nuestra’, last year, with volume 2 on the horizon.

Rauw pays tribute to his Puerto Rican heritage on the Spanish-language track.

At the heart of ‘Cosa Nuestra’ is a deeper narrative – one rooted in the struggle and resilience of Puerto Rican migrants. The album re-imagines the pursuit of the American dream through the lens of 1940s migration from the Caribbean to the US mainland.

Rauw brings his ancestors history to life with his signature flair, blending genres effortlessly whilst infusing every track with emotional depth and sonic innovation.

Speaking to NME, he said of the record: “I want to show people I can do whatever I want, however I feel in the moment.

“You can find aggressive trap, but the character is also elegant, so you’ll find romantic and deep songs.

“I’m obsessed with melodies. I focus more on the melody than the writing – to me, it’s not what you say, but how you say it.”

Teasing the sister record, he added: “I did 40 songs for this album. The next one is a [continuation]. It’ll be the same character, this boy in New York."

In June, the 'Cosa Nuestra World Tour' heads to cities including London, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, and Milan - culminating in a grand finale on July 11 in Barcelona, Spain.

‘Carita Linda’, is out now on all major platforms.