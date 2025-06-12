Deacon Blue star hospitalised, will miss upcoming tour Deacon Blue star James Prime is currently being treated for an unknown illness in the ICU. SHARE SHARE Deacon Blue star James Prime is currently being treated for an unknown illness in the ICU

Deacon Blue co-founder James Prime is "seriously ill" in hospital and will sit out their upcoming tour.

The band - whose hits include Real Gone Kid and Wages Day - shared the news that the keyboardist has been receiving care in the ICU for an undisclosed issue.

A social media statement read: “Dear friends, we wanted to share some news with you about our brother, Jim.

“Unfortunately, he is seriously ill and undergoing care in hospital. We would like you to join us in wishing him well and to share your love with him.”

The Scottish pop/rock group - completed by Ricky Ross, Lorraine McIntosh, Dougie Vipond, Gregor Philp and Lewis Gordon - have insisted they have their bandmate's "full blessing" to hit the road without him.

It continued: “We spoke to Jim yesterday about Deacon Blue’s plans for the rest of the year, and he encouraged us to continue with love in our hearts and with his full blessing that the shows go ahead, even if it means replacing the irreplaceable James Miller Prime for the time being.

“Together with Jim’s family, we want to thank all the nurses, doctors and ICU staff for their ongoing care, professionalism and compassion.”

The Great Western Road Trip tour is due to kick off at the Liverpool Arena on September 19, and will conclude on October 11 in Glasgow.

