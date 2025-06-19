Deacon Blue's James Prime dead at 64, following brief cancer battle James Prime has died following a "short struggle with cancer". SHARE SHARE Deacon Blue star James Prime has passed away after a brief battle with cancer

Deacon Blue's James Prime has died following a "short struggle with cancer".

After being rushed to hospital last week and departing the group's upcoming tour, the founding member and keyboardist for the Scottish pop-rock group has passed away on Thursday morning (19.06.25), at the age of 64.

A social media statement from the band read: "We announce with great sadness that our brother, James Prime, passed away this morning after a short struggle with cancer.

"Thank you so much for the messages of support that you shared over the last two weeks, they meant so much to Jim, his family and us."

James was described as being in a “serious” condition last week.

Revisit our recent interview with Deacon Blue here.



