Richard Ashcroft adds three more dates to 2026 tour due to 'overwhelming demand' Richard Ashcroft has added tour dates in Glasgow, Birmingham and Newcastle in March and April 2026. SHARE SHARE Richard Ashcroft has extended his tour with fresh dates in Glasgow, Birmingham and Newcastle

Richard Ashcroft's 2026 arena tour has been extended with three new dates.

Due to "overwhelming demand", the former Verve frontman - who is currently an opening act on the Oasis Live '25 Tour - will play additional concert at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on March 31, Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on April 4, and Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on April 6.

General sale tickets go live from 9.30am on Friday (15.08.25). Fans who pre-order Ashcroft's new album Lovin’ You from here will gain access to a pre-sale.

The rocker will play a sold-out Co-Op Live in Manchester on November 8, 2025.

The 2026 dates kick off in Cardiff on March 24, with further dates in Liverpool, London, and Leeds.





Lovin’ You, set for release on October 3, marks Ashcroft's first all-new album since 2018’s Natural Rebel, following the 2021 release of Acoustic Hymns, Vol. 1.

It kicks off with its first single, Lover, which has already received significant nationwide airplay. The song, which interpolates Joan Armatrading’s iconic hit Love And Affection, has earned praise from Armatrading herself: “I love how he’s used my song and I love his song.”

With Lovin’ You, Ashcroft finds himself at the peak of his musical prowess. The record showcases his versatility, combining his signature string-soaked acoustic balladry with anthemic indie-rock, Americana, soul, and even glitchy electro beats.

Its themes explore love, romance, and messages of support for those facing life’s challenges. The album was co-produced by Richard, Chris Potter, and Emre Ramazanoglu, with a standout track titled I’m A Rebel, co-written and produced with the legendary Mirwais, known for his work with Madonna.

A two-time Ivor Novello Award winner, Ashcroft has firmly established himself as one of the most accomplished and influential songwriters of his generation. His career spans three decades, starting with his groundbreaking work with The Verve, including the multi-platinum-selling Urban Hymns, which features iconic hits like Bitter Sweet Symphony, The Drugs Don’t Work, Lucky Man, and Sonnet. The Verve's success continued with their second number 1 album, Forth, and three BRIT Awards.

As a solo artist, Ashcroft’s debut album Alone With Everybody shot to #1, with all five of his subsequent studio albums landing between two and five on the UK charts. Between his work with The Verve and his solo career, Ashcroft has notched up three UK #1 albums, five Top 10 records, and a #1 single, plus five Top 10 hits.

Since being on Oasis' cross-generational reunion jaunt, Ashcroft has relished gaining new fans.

After night two of the Supersonic group's first tour in 16 years at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on July 5, Ashcroft penned on Instagram: "Day 2 thanks to everyone who came down and gave such beautiful support for my set. If you don’t know it Shazam it, all new fans welcome! Love to LG for Cast No Shadow, what a tune! We move on Manchester. Are you ready? Music is Power RA."





Richard Ashcroft’s 2025/2026 UK dates:





November 2025

08 – Co-op Live, Manchester





March 2026

24 – Utilita Arena, Cardiff

26 – M and S Bank Arena, Liverpool

28 – The O2, London

31 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow (new date)





April 2026

02 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

04 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham (new date)

06 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle (new date)