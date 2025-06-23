Morrissey pulls Stockholm gig and casts doubt over rest of tour Morrissey is praying that he can get enough money to finish his European shows. SHARE SHARE Morrissey has pulled his gig and cast doubt on the rest of the European dates going ahead due to financial woes

Morrissey has cancelled his Stockholm gig due to being "travel-weary beyond belief" and having no financial backing.

The former Smiths frontman was due to play Hovet Arena on Monday night (23.06.25), but has suggested a lack of funds could impact the rest of his European dates; pleading: "We pray to God that someone, somewhere can help us reach Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Denmark..."

Writing on Morrissey Central, he explained: “The pain at not reaching Stockholm this week is horrific for the band and crew.

“I know it’s impossible for people to understand, but we dream of Stockholm, Reykjavik, Trondheim, Helsinki, Aarhus … but there is no financial support from imaginary record labels to get us to such places.

“In the last seven days we have travelled into six countries, and we are travel-weary beyond belief. We can barely see. We pray to God that someone, somewhere can help us reach Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Denmark … where we have thousands upon thousands of friends, yet absolutely zero music industry support.”

Morrissey is next due onstage in Berlin on June 27.

He added: “No label will release our music, no radio will play our music … and yet our ticket sales are sensational. What does this tell us about the state of Art in 2025? The wagon rolls on to Berlin, 27 June. With the grace of God we will all gather. I love all of you with whatever is left of my doomed heart.”

Gig-goers were informed: “Due to exhaustion among the band and crew, the Morrissey headline engagement at Hovet has been cancelled. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.”





In May, Morrissey pulled two shows in California after being hit by “a severe sinusitis attack”.

Morrissey previously revealed that he was locked in a battle with Capitol Records over the release of his album Bonfire of Teenagers.

He explained the label offered to return the album to him "for a certain price".

The singer told Good Day New York: "This album was recorded in January 2021 and Capitol signed it and didn’t release it, but they’re now prepared to give it back to me for a certain price.

“It’s been quite traumatic and quite sad because when you record something, you want it to be available immediately and it was very much of the time. For me, it was a very personal thing and the fact that it hasn’t been released has been torture."

The record - which was scheduled for release in February 2023 - reportedly featured production from Sir Elton John, Ozzy Osbourne and Andrew Watt, along with collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Flea, and Iggy Pop.

The controversial musician later revealed Miley would no longer appear on the track I Am Veronica but insisted that her reasons for pulling out were unrelated to him.

In April 2024, Morrissey claimed he regained the rights to Bonfire of Teenagers and 2014 LP ‘World Peace Is None of Your Business’.