Morrissey calls out 'trolls' for spreading 'poisonous' fake news that his Poland gig is cancelled Morrissey was left fuming after trolls posted fake news about his upcoming concert in Krakow, Poland. SHARE SHARE Morrissey is not happy after people posted fake news about his upcoming gig in Poland being cancelled

Morrissey has hit out at "trolls" for spreading "poisonous information" claiming his concert in Poland was cancelled.

The former Smiths frontman took to his official website (www.morrisseycentral.com) to brand the rumours rubbish and vowed that his Krakow gig at the Tauron Arena on July 3 is "100 per cent" going head.

He penned: “Trolls whose heads are not attached to their bodies, keep fit by posting poisonous information.

“Morrissey’s projected concert in Krakow will 100 per cent take place. Please accept this notification as either assurance or warning.”

The rumours come after the musician was forced to cancel a bunch of shows last year after "receiving medical supervision for physical exhaustion".

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour includes stops at Dublin's 3Arena on May 31, followed by two nights at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on June 4 and 5, and a huge homecoming gig at Manchester's Co-Op Live on June 7.

Chicago band Brigitte Calls Me Baby will be the support act in Dublin and Manchester.

The European dates include Madrid, Paris, Antwerp, Cologne, Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, Vienna, Athens, and cities in Italy.

Morrissey is also set to tour North America in April and May.







