Tickets to Drake's Wireless Festival sell out in record time Drake headlining all three nights of Wireless was a real winner for the organisers as it sold out in record time. SHARE SHARE Drake's Wireless sold out in record time with all 135,000 tickets snapped up

Tickets to Rockstar Energy Presents Wireless - which will see Drake headline all three nights - sold out in the fastest time in the festival’s history.

The UK's premier rap and hip-hop gathering returns to London’s Finsbury Park between July 11 and July 13, with the 'One Dance' hitmaker set to top the bill each night, and all 135,000 tickets sold out in minutes on Wednesday (19.02.25) for the 20th anniversary extravaganza.

A new addition to the lineup has also been announced in celebration, with former Wireless headliners, grime crew Boy Better Know, set to return with their first live show in eight years on Saturday, July 12, to mark their 20th anniversary.

The lineup also includes the likes of Burna Boy, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Summer Walker and Vybz Kartel.

Drake will perform three different set lists.

Burna Boy and dancehall deejay Vybz Kartel will join the rap star on Sunday (13.07.25) as they close the curtain on the spectacle that marks two decades of Wireless.

Drake - whose real name is Aubrey Graham - first headlined Wireless back in 2012 and the festival claims he holds the title "for the audience's most-requested artist".

Meanwhile, Drake's arch-nemesis Kendrick Lamar is also playing the UK in July



