Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR heading to UK this July
Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR have announced new dates in the UK this July.
Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR have announced a slew of UK dates.
The hip-hop kings will bring their hit joint album ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’ to Birmingham and Manchester this July.
The stint includes two nights at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on July 20 and 21, and two consecutive nights at Manchester’s Co-op Live on July 25 and 26.
Tickets go on general sale at midday Friday (06.06.25), with a pre-sale at the same time on Wednesday (04.06.25) here.
Drake hasn't performed on UK soil since his 2019 ‘Assassination Vacation Tour’.
The rapper is also set to headline three nights at Wireless Festival at London’s Finsbury Park July 11-13.
The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker also recently confirmed OVO Fest is returning in 2025.
Drake was a surprise guest during Central Cee's concert at History in Toronto on May 24.
As well as performing ‘Nokia’ from ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’, he revealed his label's music event, which he founded in 2010 and last took place in 2022, will be back this summer.
Drake said from the balcony: “I’ll see you this summer, by the way. OVO Fest will be back this year.”
Teasing grime star Central Cee's appearance at the festival, he went on: "We’ll need you there for that.
“That guy right there, that’s my f****** brother. I’ve seen this guy from day one, a humble spirit, a hard worker. This man observed all he needed to observe. This guy put the work in, made the songs. He’s one of the best people I know. The realest.”
The 2022 OVO Fest featured performances from fellow rappers Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.
‘$ome $pecial $hows 4 UK EU’ 2025 tour dates are:
JULY
20 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
21 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
25 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
26 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
30 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
31 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
AUGUST
7 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
15 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
16 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
21 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
22 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
24 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
25 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
29 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
30 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
SEPTEMBER
7 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
8 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
11 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
12 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
16 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
18 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
22 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
23 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena