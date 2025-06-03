Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR heading to UK this July Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR have announced new dates in the UK this July. SHARE SHARE Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR are heading to Manchester and Birmingham this July

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR have announced a slew of UK dates.

The hip-hop kings will bring their hit joint album ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’ to Birmingham and Manchester this July.

The stint includes two nights at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on July 20 and 21, and two consecutive nights at Manchester’s Co-op Live on July 25 and 26.





Tickets go on general sale at midday Friday (06.06.25), with a pre-sale at the same time on Wednesday (04.06.25) here.

Drake hasn't performed on UK soil since his 2019 ‘Assassination Vacation Tour’.

The rapper is also set to headline three nights at Wireless Festival at London’s Finsbury Park July 11-13.

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker also recently confirmed OVO Fest is returning in 2025.

Drake was a surprise guest during Central Cee's concert at History in Toronto on May 24.

As well as performing ‘Nokia’ from ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’, he revealed his label's music event, which he founded in 2010 and last took place in 2022, will be back this summer.

Drake said from the balcony: “I’ll see you this summer, by the way. OVO Fest will be back this year.”

Teasing grime star Central Cee's appearance at the festival, he went on: "We’ll need you there for that.

“That guy right there, that’s my f****** brother. I’ve seen this guy from day one, a humble spirit, a hard worker. This man observed all he needed to observe. This guy put the work in, made the songs. He’s one of the best people I know. The realest.”

The 2022 OVO Fest featured performances from fellow rappers Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.

‘$ome $pecial $hows 4 UK EU’ 2025 tour dates are:

JULY

20 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

21 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

25 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

26 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

30 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

31 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

AUGUST

7 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

15 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

16 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

21 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

22 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

24 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

25 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

29 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

30 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

SEPTEMBER

7 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

8 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

11 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

12 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

16 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

18 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

22 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

23 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena