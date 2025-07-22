Ozzy Osbourne remembered as 'greatest of all time' Yungblud has led the tributes to “the greatest of all time” Ozzy Osbourne following his death at the age of 76. SHARE SHARE Ozzy Osbourne remembered as 'greatest of all time'

Yungblud has led the tributes to “the greatest of all time” Ozzy Osbourne.

The 27-year-old singer/songwriter has been left devastated by the passing of his idol, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy, and he took to Instagram to remember his late friend.

He posted: “I didn’t think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room.

'But as it is written with legends, they seem to know the things that we don’t. I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage.

'Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own. You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough.

“You took us on your adventure - an adventure that started it all. I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time.”





Rob Zombie’s Instagram account shared a selection of pictures of Ozzy, and captioned it: “Goodbye Ozzy. Thanks for everything. It was always a blast being around you. You will be missed.”

Metallica shared a throwback picture on Instagram and captioned it with a broken heart emoji, while Smashing Pumpkins wrote on X: “We 'love' you too, Ozzy.”

Sir Elton John wrote on Instagram: “So sad to hear the news of Ozzy Osbourne passing away.

"He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend.

"He was also one of the funniest people I've ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love. Elton xx."

Ozzy died on Tuesday (22.07.25) just weeks after his final performance with Black Sabbath in Birmingham, England.



