Kendrick Lamar dominates 2025 BET Awards nominations Kendrick Lamar and Drake will battle it out for Album of the Year. SHARE SHARE Kendrick Lamar and Drake will battle it out for Album of the Year

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations for the 2025 BET Awards.

The rap megastar has trumped his rival Drake with his 10 nods at the upcoming ceremony celebrating Black excellence in music, film, television, and sports.

Read the full story here to see which prizes the arch-enemies are up for...