'It's a slap': Drake has confirmed a new album is on the way 'It's a slap': Drake has confirmed a new album is on the way SHARE SHARE Drake announces a new album

Drake has another album in the pipeline and this time it's a solo record to follow up 2023's 'For All the Dogs'.

Drake is working on a new album.

The 'Nice For What' rapper was a guest on Adin Ross’ livestream on Kick this week, where he spilled that the new LP he is working on is "a slap".

The full story can be found here. In the full article, Drake discusses his feud with Kendrick Lamar and his promise of a 'round two'.