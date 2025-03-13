Niall Horan confirms he's working on a new solo album Niall Horan has confirmed he's started writing his next album this week. SHARE SHARE Niall Horan is starting work on his fourth solo album this week





Niall Horan is working on a new solo album.

The One Direction star has let slip that he's started writing for his follow-up to 2023's 'The Show'.

During an interview with Golf Pass, Niall was asked: "What's the number one thing you're currently working on or excited about for the future?"

To which, he replied: "I am literally, this week, just about to sit down and I've been like accumulating some ideas but I'm going to sit down and start writing my next album."

He added: "That's an exclusive, I'm working on a new album guys."

Just days ago, Niall shared a photo dump, including a picture of acoustic guitars, and captioned the Instagram post: "a man about the town."





Niall is returning to work after the tragic death of his bandmate Liam Payne, who passed away in October, at the age of 31, after falling from a balcony at his hotel in Buenos Aires.

Earlier this month, Liam was remembered as “supremely gifted musician” at the BRIT Awards.

Host Jack Whitehall said onstage at The O2 in London: “It is now time to take a moment to remember a very special person who meant so much to the people in this room and to millions around the world.

“Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away.

“He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician but an incredible kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with.

“We have so many amazing memories of Liam here at the BRITs, so tonight we celebrate his legacy and look back and remember the remarkable Liam Payne.”

A montage of Liam’s ascent to fame with the ‘X Factor’ boy band - which also included Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik - then played as the late singer’s rendition of ‘Little Things’ was heard in the background.



