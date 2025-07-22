WATCH: Liam Gallagher pokes fun at Coldplay over band’s infamous live kiss-cam moment In a joke to fans during the last of Oasis’ homecoming reunion gigs in Manchester, Liam Gallagher lashed out at Coldplay over the band’s now-infamous live kiss-cam moment. SHARE SHARE Liam Gallagher has lashed out at Coldplay over the band’s now infamous live kiss-cam moment

Liam Gallagher poked fun at Coldplay over the band’s infamous live kiss-cam moment.

The 52-year-old rocker hit out at the incident on stage amid the continuing fallout from a Coldplay concert at Boston’s Gillette Stadium last week, which saw frontman Chris Martin joke about a couple caught on camera cuddling — who were later identified as Andy Byron, 50, and Kristin Cabot, both executives at software firm Astronomer, and who are reportedly both married to other people and live at different addresses from their respective spouses.

Liam made it clear that Oasis fans need not fear the spotlight at his gigs, following global backlash over the pair’s alleged fling.

He told the crowd at the Oasis Live '25 Tour at Heaton Park in Manchester on Sunday (20.07.25) night: “Right then, do we have any love birds in the house?

“Don’t worry – we ain’t got any of that Coldplay snidey f****** camera s***.

“This one’s for the love birds anyway.

“Doesn’t matter to us who you’re mingling with — or tingly with, fingingly with.

“None of our f****** business.”

The incident at the Coldplay concert drew widespread attention after Chris Martin’s stage camera landed on Byron and Cabot, who appeared stunned.

Chris said: “Oh, look at these two – either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

The clip rapidly gained traction online, viewed more than 120 million times.

Following the incident, Astronomer confirmed Byron’s resignation, stating: “Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.

“While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not.”