David Byrne and Hayley Williams collaborate again on music for Netflix's The Twits

David Byrne and Hayley Williams have joined forces for the soundtrack of Netflix’s upcoming animated adaptation of The Twits, bringing a punky edge to the Roald Dahl classic.

The Talking Heads frontman, 73, has written four original songs for the Phil Johnston-directed film, including Open the Door, which plays during the end credits. That track also features lyrical contributions from the Paramore frontwoman.

Byrne also penned three additional songs—We’re Not Like Ev’ryone Else, Lullaby, and The Problem Is You—which are performed throughout the movie by the voice cast. These tracks are expected to mirror the film’s chaotic, anti-establishment spirit.

Speaking about the project, Byrne said: “Kids (and adults) love that they can vicariously imagine their own worst impulses played out, harmlessly, in a punky fun story. So when I was approached to write some songs for this movie I immediately said, ‘Let me give it a try and see if you like what I come up with.’”

The Burning Down The House hitmaker enlisted the Misery Business singer, 36, to help with the lyrics for Open the Door, a move the Hayley described as “so surreal.”

The Twits, based on Dahl’s darkly comic tale of the grotesque Mr and Mrs Twit, is one of several new animated projects being developed by Netflix in partnership with the Roald Dahl Story Company. It’s directed by Phil Johnston (Ralph Breaks the Internet).





It's not the first time the pair have worked together, with Hayley contributing to David’s upcoming album Who Is the Sky?, while they have also covered each other’s songs in the past.

David said he reached out to Hayley specifically to work on The Twits.

He told Variety: “She was inspired by the story and came up with some lyric ideas.”

Hayley said in a joint chat with David for the publication: “Being a part of this movie is like one pinch-me moment after another.

“My favourite Roald Dahl book growing up was The Twits. I’m drawn to learning about twisted characters like Mr and Mrs Twit and the Wormwoods from Matilda.

“The way Phil and Daisy adapted the original story was really exciting to me, as was the animation style. I owe David Byrne for pulling me into the music for this. It was so fun and so surreal starting a song from scratch with him.”

The voice cast includes Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, 22, Ryan Lopez, 25, Timothy Simons, 46, Nicole Byer, 38, Jason Mantzoukas, 51, Alan Tudyk, 54, Mark Proksch, 46, Rebecca Wisocky, 53, and 37-year-old Charlie Berens.

Comic Johnny Vegas, 54, and Margo Martindale, 73, voice the Twits, alongside Emilia Clarke, 38, and 43-year-old Natalie Portman.



