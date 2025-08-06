Rising NYC rockers The Thing prove rock is very much alive and kicking with third album The Thing have served up one of the most exciting rock albums of the year so far. SHARE SHARE The Thing's third album is available in full on all streaming platforms

Rising New York rock outfit The Thing have released their highly anticipated self-titled third studio album - with nods to garage rock’s golden era.

The final two tracks from the record, Malört and Irresistible, dropped this week, completing a series of staggered A/B-side releases that built anticipation among their growing global fanbase. The release arrives on the heels of the band’s sold-out three-week residency at Night Club 101 in New York City, which proved so popular that a fourth and final date was added.

The new record captures the quartet’s ethos of authenticity and rawness. “We’ve kind of adapted the ethos of: with restriction comes creativity — old becomes new,” said guitarist and vocalist Jack Bradley. “And throughout every part of the process that remains true.”

The Thing is packed with gritty, analogue energy — a deliberate move by the band, who favour tape machines and live studio recording over polished production. The album pays homage to the likes of The Kinks, The Beatles and The White Stripes, while asserting a modern edge driven by the group’s distinctive chemistry.





Bassist and vocalist Zane Acord said: “It showcases all of us, all of our different personalities. In The Thing, we’re a collective band. We hang our hats on being a true band — where we all have the spotlight. I think that gives us a different edge.”

“When you go back and look at classic albums, most bands, especially in the ‘60s and ‘70s, have a self-titled album, and it's usually the coolest and the strongest,” said Bradley. “We felt really proud and wanted to lead with our strongest foot with this album.”

Earlier this year, The Thing toured Europe and opened for The Black Keys to a 10,000-strong crowd in Berlin.

The Thing is available now on all major streaming platforms.