Talking Heads appear to be teasing their return Talking Heads are set to share some news with fans on June 5. SHARE SHARE Talking Heads are announcing something on June 5

Talking Heads are teasing an announcement for Thursday (05.06.25).

The iconic band will spill all on the same date in 1975 that they made their live debut supporting the Ramones at New York City's iconic CBGB.

A clip of the moon and sun was simply captioned on Instagram: "6/5/2025."

Fans have inundated the comment sections with predictions that a 50th anniversary reunion tour is imminent.

Last May, drummer Chris Frantz teased Talking Heads’ return.

The band split following the departure of frontman David Byrne in 1991.





However, the drummer - who was also joined by Tina Weymouth, and Jerry Harrison in the group - teased that a reunion was on the cards.

Taking to Instagram, Chris posted a photo of a theatre with the band headlining it, and captioned the picture: “We shall return.”

Reflecting on the end of Talking Heads, Chris explained he only found out that David was leaving the band after reading the story in a newspaper.

He told the Los Angeles Times: “As far as we're concerned, the band never really broke up. David just decided to leave.”

David admitted that he regretted the way he left the group even though it was "inevitable" that it was going to happen.

During an interview with People, he said: “I think [the end] wasn’t handled well. It was kind of ugly. I have regrets on how that was handled.

“I don’t think I did it in the best way, but I think it was kind of inevitable that would happen anyway.”

David conceded he acted like a “little tyrant” during his time in the group.

The 73-year-old star explained: “As a younger person, I was not as pleasant to be around. When I was working on some Talking Heads shows, I was more of a little tyrant.

“And then I learned to relax, and I also learned that collaborating with people, both sides get more if there’s a good relationship instead of me telling everybody what to do.”

All four founding members reunited in 2023 for the 40th anniversary of their concert film, 'Stop Making Sense', for promo and interviews.

Prior to then, they performed three songs - 'Psycho Killer', 'Life During Wartime', and 'Burning Down the House' - during their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2002.