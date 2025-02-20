Britain's Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas dazzles audiences with her My Way tour 'Britain's Got Talent' winner Sydnie Christmas dazzled audiences with her powerhouse vocals as part of her 'My Way' tour as she showcased her powerhouse vocals during her debut concert tour. SHARE SHARE Sydnie Christmas dazzled audiences with her powerhouse vocals as part of her My Way tour

Sydnie Christmas dazzled audiences with her powerhouse vocals as part of her 'My Way' tour.

The 29-year-old star sang for King Charles at the Royal Variety after winning ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ in 2024 and went on to perform at the prestigious Hollywood Bowl in LA but took to the stage at The Glasshouse in Gateshead on Wednesday (19.02.25) with a selection of musical theatre classics.

Following her initial audition on 'Britain's Got Talent', judge Amanda Holden pressed her golden buzzer to send her straight through to the sem-finals and the TV star herself welcomed the audiences to the show via a recorded message.

Upon her arrival in the the Tyne and Wear city, the aspiring West End actress opened her set with a medley of ‘Diamonds Are Forever’ and ‘Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend’.

For the first half of the two-act show, Sydnie donned a glittering white suit complete with rhinestones and changed into an equally-as-sparkling black number for the second half.

Sydnie then worked her way through a selection of classics including ‘Tomorrow’ from ‘Annie’ – which marked her debut performance on the ITV talent show – and her version of the Judy Garland classic ‘Over the Rainbow’, which served as her winning performance in the grand final.

Other highlights include a rendition of the emotionally-charged ‘She Used to Be Mine’ from ‘Waitress’, and the title track from ‘Starlight Express’, all of which made it onto her debut album last year.

Throughout the evening, Sydnie told the stories from her days growing up as a child at her local stage school and told the audience of a scary tap dance teacher who gave orders from her wheelchair.

Since finding fame, Sydnie has had the chance to work with music industry giants like Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Foster and spoke of her dreams to work with the likes of 'My Heart Will Go On' legend Celine Dion in the future.

At one point, she enlisted the help of students of SA Performing Arts and they all performed a rousing rendition of ‘This Is Me’ from the Hugh Jackman film ‘The Greatest Showman’.

Sydnie has made her big-band version of Frank Sinatra's ‘My Way’ into her signature track since she performed it in the semi-final of ‘BGT’.

Just before bringing the evening to a close, she returned to the stage to give a barnstorming rendition of the song whilst wearing a showstopping red dress, especially for the finale

As she introduced the track, she told the audience: "You have made my dreams come true.”

The ’My Way’ tour continues in Cambridge and London before wrapping up at the Birmingham Symphony Hall on Monday 24 February.

For tickets and more information, go to https://www.cuffeandtaylor.com/all-events/sydnie-christmas-tickets-ae1506526





SETLIST

Act One

'Diamonds Medley'

'Tomorrow'

'Orange Coloured Sky'

'Piece Of My Heart'

'I Have Nothing'

'Starlight Express'

'You’re The Voice'

Act Two

'Gone Under'

'Believer'

'Mad Hatter'

'Over the Rainbow'

'She Used To Be Mine'

'Time Love Tenderness'

'Impossible Dream'

'Greatest Showman' medley

My Way



