Sir Rod Stewart 'flabbergasted' by emotional American Music Awards surprise

Sir Rod Stewart was "absolutely flabbergasted" after his children surprised him at the American Music Awards.

The 80-year-old 'Maggie May' legend was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony on Monday night (26.05.25) and he was shocked with five of his eight kids - Kimberly, 45, Sean, 44, Ruby, 37, Renee, 32 and 30-year-old Liam - presented him with the accolade.

