Noel Gallagher teases Oasis Live '25 Tour set is 'sounding huge' Noel Gallagher has offered up an update on how the Oasis comeback tour rehearsals went.

The Britpop legend confirmed rehearsals for the Supersonic group's first shows in 16 years - and since he and brother and frontman, Liam Gallagher, patched up their vicious feud - wrapped last Tuesday (17.06.25) and couldn't have gone better - with the guitarist quipping that "there's no going back now".

Appearing on talkSPORT Breakfast, he said: “We finished rehearsing last Tuesday. We've got a few days off now and it's sounding huge, so we're all, ‘well this is it, there's no going back now’. It's good."

Noel was also asked if he will be attending Glastonbury this weekend, but said he'd better not with the stadium tour kicking off days later on July 4 in Cardiff.

He quipped when asked if he'll head down to Worthy Farm: “I might have a look at it on the iPlayer, yeah, but everyone was saying ‘are you coming?’

“I was like, ‘I think it's probably best if I sit it out this year as I've got something going on next weekend.’”

Sir Rod Stewart will play the Sunday afternoon legends slot, with Noel commenting: “Big Rod, the cup of tea slot, two in the afternoon.

“Good lad, he'd be good, him and Ronnie Wood.”

Rod has confirmed he will be joined by his Faces bandmate Wood on the Pyramid Stage.



