Kaiser Chiefs extend 20th anniversary Employment tour into 2026 Kaiser Chiefs will bring More Employment dates across the UK in February. SHARE SHARE Kaiser Chiefs have extended their Employment tour into 2026

Kaiser Chiefs are extending their Employment celebrations with a brand-new run of UK dates in 2026, following phenomenal demand for their summer shows.

The 12-date More Employment tour will continue the party across the country, giving fans another chance to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band’s acclaimed debut album.

Speaking on the announcement, frontman Ricky Wilson said: “This summer, we played a load of shows to mark the release of our debut album Employment. It went well. Probably better than our first summer 20 years ago. It was the year after that first year that things really took off… So we hope you will join us in February to help celebrate with us ‘the year it really took off’. If you were with us the first time, or unfortunately missed out due to other commitments, we hope you will join us for a joyous lap of honour. (Plus, I spent quite a bit on a new blazer and want to get my money’s worth).”

The tour kicks off at Live in Bradford on February 13, 2026, and includes stops at iconic venues across the UK. Highlights include London’s Eventim Apollo on February 20, and performances in Manchester, Glasgow, and Swansea. Tickets for the tour go on sale August 22 at 9am, with fans urged to grab theirs early given the high demand. Head here for more information.

Kaiser Chiefs’ debut album Employment famously launched the band into stardom in the mid-2000s, delivering hits like I Predict a Riot and Oh My God. The ongoing anniversary shows offer fans a chance to relive those early years and experience the energy and wit the band are known for live on stage.

With More Employment, Kaiser Chiefs are promising a mix of nostalgia and new energy, revisiting the era that defined them while keeping their live performances as electric as ever.





Kaiser Chiefs – More Employment 2026 UK tour dates:





February

13 – Bradford, Live

14 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

15 – Stockton, Globe

17 – Dundee, Live House

18 – Glasgow, Barrowland

20 – London, Eventim Apollo

21 – Hull, Connexin Live

23 – Norwich, UEA

24 – Swansea, Building Society Arena

26 – Bournemouth, International Centre

27 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

28 – Wolverhampton, The Halls















