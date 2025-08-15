Slipknot in talks to sell their entire music catalogue for $120 million Slipknot are reportedly in the final stages of closing a mega-deal that will make them millions for their music catalogue. SHARE SHARE Slipknot are reportedly in the final stages of closing a deal that would see them selling their entire music catalogue for millions

Slipknot are reportedly very close to agreeing on a deal to sell their entire music catalogue.

According to Billboard Pro, the heavy metal band is in talks with HarbourView Equity Partners for the massive deal.

Reported to be in the final stages, the deal would see the band hand over ownership rights to their publishing and master recording royalties for all the releases since their debut in 1999.

Their hits include Wait and Bleed, Duality, and Psychosocial.

Slipknot have not publicly commented on the deal but they are among a growing group of artists to cash in on their musical archives.

Just last month, Kelly Clarkson sold a portion of her music catalogue to the same investment company and said in a statement that she is “grateful” to them.

