Shakira named Billboard's Best Female Latin Pop Artist of All Time Shakira has amassed several record-breaking accolades recently, including Billboard's Best Female Latin Pop Artist of All Time

Shakira is breaking all-time records for Latin artists.

The ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ hitmaker has been receiving lots of recognition lately, including the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Best 50 Female Latin Pop Artist of All Time list and on Pollstar’s weekly live tour ranking.

Billboard declared the Colombian singer the all-time best female Latin pop artist in a list released March 31. Shakira is credited as one of the largest breakthrough global Latin artists and has achieved worldwide success, including four Grammy wins and 29 songs in the Billboard Hot 100.

Rounding out the Top 5 on the Female Latin Pop Artist list are Gloria Estefan, Selena, Celia Cruz, and Karol G.

Shakira’s ongoing world tour is also raking in accolades.

The ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour’ is the artist’s seventh world tour and her first stadium tour. The massive jaunt kicked off in Brazil in February to major success, and the North American leg will start May 13 in North Carolina.

The tour holds the top spot in Pollstar’s weekly Live 75 ranking, which considers ticket sales, revenue, venue capacity, and impact. On the list, Shakira beats out Billie Eilish and Sabrina Carpenter’s tours.

It also topped Billboard’s monthly Top Tours list in February, making Shakira the first solo Latin female artist to hit No. 1. Billboard Boxscore reported it earned $32.9 million from the 282,000 tickets sold in February.

High demand pushed Shakira to add two dates to the US leg of the tour and four more in Mexico, the most dates any artist has ever played in the country during a single tour.

‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’, Shakira’s 12th studio album, dropped in March 2024 with singles including ‘Te Felicito’ and ‘Monotonía’.

Shakira is rumored to be planning a UK tour in 2026.