Teenager planned 'Rudakubana-style attack' on Oasis fans at opening night of Oasis Live '25 tour A court head that a teenager from South Wales planned a similar attack to the Southport atrocity at the opening night of Oasis' reunion tour in Cardiff. SHARE SHARE A youth was inspired by Southport killer Axel Rudakubana to plot a similar attack on Oasis fans, a court heard

A 17-year-old boy planned to target Oasis fans at the band’s first reunion concert in Cardiff on July 4, according to court proceedings.

The teenager, whose identity is protected due to his age, reportedly searched online for weapons and “places to attack.”

His parents raised concerns with a counsellor after he allegedly expressed a desire to carry out a “Rudakubana-style attack.”

Axel Rudakubana, also 17 at the time, was sentenced to a minimum of 52 years in prison for the murder of three girls at a dance class in Southport, and the attempted murder of 10 others last July.

The teenager in this case, from the Cwmbran area of South Wales, was not charged under the Terrorism Act 2000, according to The Times. However, he faces a charge of possessing information likely to be useful to someone preparing an act of terrorism — mirroring a charge Rudakubana also faced.

Authorities discovered that the boy had researched Rudakubana and referenced him on Snapchat, albeit with a misspelling of his name. He also reportedly used the app to mock victims of the Southport attack.

A peer later alerted police, claiming the teen discussed producing the poison ricin — another connection to Rudakubana’s case — which he denied.

Following his remarks to the counsellor, he allegedly shared an al-Qaeda training manual via mobile phone.

Judge Justice Cheema-Grubb has called for both a pre-sentence report and a psychiatric evaluation of the youth.

This article was originally published on BANG Premier.