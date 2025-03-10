Imagine Dragons song lands on the moon Imagine Dragons and composer Inon Zur's song 'Children of the Sky' is now on the moon. SHARE SHARE Imagine Dragons' song 'Children of the Sky' landed on the moon

Imagine Dragons' song successfully landed on the moon.

The Dan Reynolds-fronted rock band's 2023 track 'Children of the Sky' - which was recorded for the Bethesda video game 'Starfield' and is a collaboration with composer Inon Zur - reached new heights when space tech company Lonestar launched a rocket from Kennedy Space Center to land a data center on the satellite planet.

The mission commenced on February 26 and reached the moon on March 6.

Although the spacecraft didn’t land where it was meant to and ended up losing power on March 7, the song was successfully transmitted to the moon.

Zur confirmed on X:

Success, we’re on the Moon! Following Athena’s touchdown on the lunar surface, our friends at Lonestar successfully transmitted ‘Children of the Sky’ song and lyrics to their data center on the Moon. The song will now be on the Moon…forever!! pic.twitter.com/8lxbajRR9N — Inon Zur (@InonZur) March 7, 2025





However, this meant that 'Children of the Sky' couldn’t be broadcast back to earth, which is a blow, as it would have made history as the first song to be broadcast from the moon.

Last year, songs by the likes of Elvis, Jimi Hendrix and Timbaland, Marvin Gaye, Santana, Chuck Berry, Sly and the Family Stone, Bob Marley, Janis Joplin and The Who touched down on the moon.

Elon Musk's SpaceX’s Odysseus lunar lander sent an "arts-centric time capsule" to the surface containing all kinds of creative artefacts, including paintings by Rembrandt and Van Gogh, from 1969, in honour of the historic Apollo 11 landing.