Sir Rod Stewart considered cancelling Glastonbury performance

Sir Rod Stewart considered cancelling Glastonbury performance

SHARE

By Jordan Rogers

Monday, June 30, 2025 4:00 PM

By Jordan Rogers

Monday, June 30, 2025 4:00 PM

SHARE

Sir Rod Stewart came close to cancelling his Glastonbury performance.
Sir Rod Stewart came close to cancelling his Glastonbury performance.

Sir Rod Stewart came close to cancelling his Glastonbury performance.

The Maggie May hitmaker - who is married to model Penny Lancaster - told The Sun newspaper: "I’ve had to cancel five shows because of this b****** flu.

"This time last week I was thinking of cancelling. It was a close shave. I have had Influenza A. It’s been so terrible.

To read more about Rod Stewart's close call before his show on June 29th, click here for our full report.

Latest View all
Trending View all