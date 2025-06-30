Rita Ora sent flowers to The Voice Australia star Nyree Huyser before Scottish homecoming gig The Voice Australia star Nyree Huyser has revealed that Rita Ora - who served as her mentor on the talent show - sent her a bouquet of flowers before her homecoming gig in Scotland. SHARE SHARE Rita Ora sent her The Voice Australia protégé Nyree Huyser flowers before her homecoming gig in Scotland

Rita Ora sent flowers to her The Voice Australia protégé Nyree Huyser before her homecoming gig in Scotland.

The singer took to Instagram to reveal that the Heat hitmaker had sent her a card and a bouquet of flowers ahead of her performance and revealed that she was saving Rita a front-row seat and a glass of wine.





Nyree made it to Rita's top three when she appeared on The Voice Australia in 2023 and has spent the past decade living in New Zealand.

She has now returned to the UK and is reconnecting with fans and reflecting on a musical journey that started with early auditions for Pop Idol, Britain's Got Talent and Popstars: The Rivals.

Nyree revealed that her audition on The Voice Australia was a last-ditch bid to achieve her dream of singing stardom.

She is quoted by The Sun newspaper as saying: "I got a lot of doors closed in my face, but I kept plodding on.

"If somebody tells me I can't do something, I'm going to try and do it.

"Being on the show is the most nervous I've ever been in my life – I was shaking. It was like my feet were glued to the ground and then the doors opened.

"I walked out onto The Voice stage and you could hear a pin drop. I just started singing, it was frightening, but all four judges turned around for me."

Nyree, 40, opted to choose Rita as her mentor over other stars on the panel such as Jason Derulo because she finds the Anywhere singer "inspiring".

She said: "I picked Rita because she's just so inspiring.

"I definitely made the right decision and I've made memories that I'll just cherish forever.

"I didn't even see the first three judges turn around and then when the fourth chair turned, I was like, 'I can't believe it, I've got all four chairs.'"

Huyser added: "Rita was lovely and approachable.

"I thought I'd be really intimidated by her but she's really friendly and down to earth.

"She was always there to answer my questions and offer up advice."