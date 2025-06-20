Ayra Starr among Coldplay's UK Music Of The Spheres Tour support acts Coldplay have unveiled the acts set to open for them on the UK leg of their world tour. SHARE SHARE Ayra Starr is among the talent set to support Coldplay in the UK

Coldplay's opening acts for their sold-out Music Of The Spheres World Tour dates have been unveiled.

Chris Martin and co will be joined by Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr - who they collaborated with on the track GOOD FEELiNGS - and local Grime artist Chiedu Oraka at Hull's Craven Park on August 18 and 19.

Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela will play all 10 dates at Wembley Stadium.

London singer-songwriter beabadoobee, Palestinian-Chilean R+B phenomenon Elyanna and Grammy-winning Nigerian sensation TEMS will also play select dates.

Meanwhile, Coldplay recently dusted off an old hit, performing Speed of Sound for the first time in nine years.

The Yellow hitmakers were performing at Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on June 14, when they treated the crowd to a rendition of the track from 2005's X&Y LP.

Chris said: "To finish a good time here in El Paso, why don’t we try and reclaim the song Speed of Sound?"

The frontman then suggested they should re-record the track.

He added: "At some point, we’ll do a proper edit of the song. Just do a remix, I’d like to make it a little bit quicker, a little bit shorter, a little bit tighter, maybe mix the drums slightly."

Speaking to bandmate Will Champion, he said: "You understand? And it’ll just be a much better song, Will! I’m so sorry I messed it up when I was a young man."

Before jumping into the performance, he said: "For those of you who were not born in 2005, here’s Speed of Sound, it’s not that good, but we’re going to try and play it anyway!"





Coldplay have also just announced they are set to reissue nine of their albums on records made from recycled plastic bottles.

The Viva la Vida band are continuing their environmental crusade by reissuing their material on EcoRecord LPs - which are claimed to reduce carbon emissions during the manufacturing process by 85 per cent when compared to traditional vinyl production.

Jen Ivory, managing director of Coldplay's record label Parlophone, said: "We are incredibly proud to partner with artists such as Coldplay who share our commitment to a more sustainable future for music.

"The shift to EcoRecord LP for their releases is a testament to what's possible when innovation meets intention.

"It's not just about a new product, it's about pioneering manufacturing that significantly reduces environmental impact, providing fans with the same high-quality audio experience while setting a new standard for physical music production."

The band are re-issuing their debut album Parachutes (2000), A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002), X+Y (2005), Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends (2008), Mylo Xyloto (2011), Ghost Stories (2014), A Head Full of Dreams (2015), Everyday Life (2019) and Music of the Spheres (2021) in an eco-friendly manner.

The LPs are made up of around nine recycled bottles, which are cleaned and process into small pellets before being moulded into records.

Coldplay's most recent album - 2024's Moon Music - has already been released on an EcoRecord LP.

The Clocks band are attempting to tour in an environmentally friendly way.

Coldplay teamed up with direct air capture pioneers Climeworks to ensure that their Music Of The Spheres World Tour had a net-zero carbon footprint.



