'Music is what keeps me alive...' Capital's Summertime Ball performer Rita Ora says singing is something she has to do Rita Ora says music is still the biggest passion she has in her life and she can't imagine a future when she is not recording songs.

Rita Ora at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Rita Ora says music keeps her "alive" and is one of the most important things in her life.

Although Rita's career has gone in different directions, including appearing on TV talent shows like The Masked Singer, recording songs is in her "blood" and she needs music in her life every day.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday (15.06.25), she said... Click HERE to continue reading.