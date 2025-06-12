Will Smith rocked London with a surprise street performance Will Smith surprised members of the public outside London's King's Cross Station on Wednesday (11.06.25) as he performed a live set with DJ AG. SHARE SHARE Will Smith performing in London

Will Smith and Rita Ora stunned Londoners on Wednesday evening (11.06.25) by putting on impromptu performances outside King's Cross Station.

The 56-year-old actor-and-rapper was thrilled to see the size of the crowd that gathered to watch him as fans jockeyed to get the best spot to see him perform Summertime - which was released in 1991 under Will's Fresh Prince alias - Gettin' Jiggy Wit It, Men In Black and the theme from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Fans couldn't resist joining in with the theme from his hit '90s TV series and rapped along to every word and Will letting them take centre stage.

After Will left, it was Rita’s turn to shine.

The 34-year-old pop star kicked off her set with Hot Right Now, her chart-topping collaboration with DJ Fresh, and then played R.I.P.

Rita also invited a group of young girls from the audience to join her for a dance and then she posed for selfies with a few lucky fans.

British singer Jamelia hyped up the vast crowds before Will's surprise performance at 6pm.

She sang her much-loved track Superstar, as well as Thank You.

The surprise performances were part of a TikTok livestream with DJ AG.

Will's appearance comes as he gets ready to reunite with DJ Jazzy Jeff to play at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard at Wembley Stadium In London on Sunday (15.06.25).



