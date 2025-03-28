'I'm allowing a fuller spectrum of my thoughts and feelings to be delivered...' Will Smith shares inspiration on new album Based on a True Story Will Smith has released his first full-length album in two decades,'Based on a True Story', and he hopes his aim to express himself through the music comes across. SHARE SHARE Will Smith's new album Based on a True Story

Will Smith's goal on his album was for listeners to hear the "spectrum of my thoughts and feelings" in his music.

The Grammy award-winning artist has released his first full-length album in two decades, 'Based on a True Story', and Will wants it to pave the way for a "connective space with other people who could enjoy the experience of [his] testimony".





He said on the 'Broken Record Podcast': "I always wanted hits. I wanted big, giant, global hit records.

"And I knew how to make - still know how to make records that will play in 190 countries in the world.

"So, I'm trying to release that outcome design of desire, and now I really want to express myself.

"I want to like explore what's going on in here and share it, and find that connective space with other people who could enjoy the experience of my testimony."

Will Smith now really wants to express himself





The 14-track album features a variety of collaborators, including from his 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' co-star and long-time collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff, Teyana Taylor and Jac Ross.

It marks the first time Will has shown his sad emotions through the power of his songwriting.

He said: "In the first part of my career, I rejected anything that wasn't happy and joyful and getting jiggy with it.

"I was living fully in that space, and I kind of banished those other parts of myself.

"So, this is really the first time in my career with music for sure, that I'm allowing a fuller spectrum of my thoughts and feelings to be delivered in the music."

'Based On a True Story' is available now.

To coincide with the album release, the 'Aladdin' actor announced the 'Based on a True Story Summer Tour', visiting major cities throughout Morocco, Europe and the UK.

Tickets are on sale now

Based on a True Story tracklist:

1. 'Int. Barbershop Day' ft. DJ Jazzy Jeff and Simone

2. 'You Lookin’ for Me?'

3. 'The Reverend' (Rave Sermon)

4. 'Rave in the Wasteland'

5. 'Bulletproof' ft. Jac Ross

6.'Hard Times (Smile)' ft. Teyana Taylor

7. 'Beautiful Scars' ft. Big Sean and OBanga

8. 'Tantrum' ft. Joyner Lucas

9. 'First Love' ft. India Martinez and Marcin

10. 'Make It Look Easy'

11. 'The Reverend' (YCMI Sermon)

12. 'You Can Make It' ft. Fridayy and Sunday Service

13. 'Work of Art' ft. Russ and Jaden

14. 'The Reverend' (WOA Sermon)





Based on a True Story Tour - *Indicates headline shows:

6/25 - Rabat, MA - Mawazine

6/28 - Le Barcarès, FR - Les Déferlantes Festival

7/3 - Gran Canaria, ES - Granca Live Fest

7/12 - Wolfsburg, DE - Sommerfestival der Autostadt

7/13 - Hamburg, DE - Stadtpark Open Air*

7/15 - Hannover, DE - Gilde Parkbühne*

7/18 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle*

7/19 - Berne, CH - Gurtenfestival

7/23 - Nyon, CH - Paléo Festival

7/25 - Massa, IT - BIG ART Festival

7/26 - Marbella, ES - Starlite Occident

7/31 - Orange, FR - POSITIV Festival

8/01 - Orange, FR - POSITIV Festival

8/02 - Monte Carlo - Salle des Étoiles

8/05 - Braine -le-Comte, BE - Ronquières Festival

8/07 - Skanderborg, DK - Smukfest

8/09 - Almeria, ES - Dreambeach Festival

8/15 - St. Pölten, AT - Frequency Festival

8/17 - Charleville-Mézières, FR - Cabaret Vert

8/22 - Drammen, NO - Ypsilon Festival

8/24 - Scarborough, UK - Scarborough Open Air Theatre*

8/25 - Cardiff, UK - Bute Park*

8/27 - Manchester, UK - Victoria Warehouse*

8/28 - London, UK - Brixton Academy*

8/30 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Halls*

9/02 - Paris, FR - Zénith*