BLACKPINK add 13 new Asia dates to Deadline world tour BLACKPINK's 'Deadline' world tour has 13 new dates in Asia.

BLACKPINK have added new Asia dates to their 'Deadline' world tour.

The 'Pink Venom' girl group - comprising Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé - will kick off the jaunt on July 5 and 6 at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

They've now added an additional 13 dates, including Kaohsiung and Bangkok in October, and Jakarta, Bulacan and Singapore in November.

BLACKPINK will then play two nights at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium on January 24 and 25, 2026.

As previously confirmed, the trek will also take them to the United States, Europe and the UK – including two massive dates at Wembley Stadium in London in August.

The K-pop group have also been in the studio working on a new album.

Lisa - who released her debut album, 'Lalisa', back in 2021 - recently revealed she and her bandmates had reunited and are "super excited" to prepare new music for their fans.

In an interview with Variety, the 'White Louts' actress spilled: “Actually, we were in the studio a few days ago.

“We’re all so super excited to get back together and go on tour. We really miss the Blinks. We can’t wait to see them.”

With regards to the wait for their first album since 2022's 'Born Pink', Lisa said: “You have to be patient about it. It’s coming soon, I promise. It’s about time.”





BLACKPINK's Asia 'Deadline' world tour dates:





October 2025

18-19: Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium

24-26: Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium





November 2025

1-2: Jakarta – Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium

22-23: Manila – Philippine Arena (Stadium)

29-30: Singapore – National Stadium





January 2026

24-25: Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium